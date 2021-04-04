Bangladesh + 1 more

Guidance Note on Clothing and Bedding Distribution for Fire-affected Households, 31 March 2021

1. INTRODUCTION

This document provides guidance to Shelter/NFI Sector Partners involved in the delivery of Non-Food Item (NFI) assistance in the Rohingya Refugee Response to support fire-affected families and individuals with clothing and bedding items to preserve their health, privacy and dignity.
This Guidance is informed by the Minimum Standards in Shelter, Settlement and Non-Food Items in the SPHERE Standards and builds on the providing Non-food Items Using the in-kind distribution modality for the first phase and Restricted Voucher Method – Technical Guidance developed by the Sector and approved by the RRRC on 9 December 2019 – for the second phase of the NFI clothes assistance.
This guidance note has been developed in the context of the large-scale fire which occurred in the BalukhaliKutupalong area on 22 March 2021 which damaged shelters and led to the loss of belongings including the bedding and clothing of the refugees.

International Organization for Migration
