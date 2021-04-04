Guidance Note on Clothing and Bedding Distribution for Fire-affected Households, 31 March 2021

1. INTRODUCTION

This document provides guidance to Shelter/NFI Sector Partners involved in the delivery of Non-Food Item (NFI) assistance in the Rohingya Refugee Response to support fire-affected families and individuals with clothing and bedding items to preserve their health, privacy and dignity.

This Guidance is informed by the Minimum Standards in Shelter, Settlement and Non-Food Items in the SPHERE Standards and builds on the providing Non-food Items Using the in-kind distribution modality for the first phase and Restricted Voucher Method – Technical Guidance developed by the Sector and approved by the RRRC on 9 December 2019 – for the second phase of the NFI clothes assistance.

This guidance note has been developed in the context of the large-scale fire which occurred in the BalukhaliKutupalong area on 22 March 2021 which damaged shelters and led to the loss of belongings including the bedding and clothing of the refugees.