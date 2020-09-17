Grants approved for flood victims in Bangladesh

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund two grants totalling $6.827 million to two agencies for providing relief to flood victims in Bangladesh.

Announcing the grants today (September 16), a Government spokesman said that the flooding in Bangladesh had affected around 5.5 million people. The two grants - one of $2.972 million to World Vision Hong Kong and one of $3.855 million to Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong - will be used to provide food kits and hygiene kits as well as household items and shelter materials to benefit around 63 750 victims. As the targeted localities of the relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources. The Committee hopes the grants will facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects have been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Wednesday, September 16, 2020

