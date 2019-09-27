Grant approved for flood victims in Bangladesh, 25 September 2019

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $1.636 million to the Hong Kong Red Cross for providing relief to flood victims in Bangladesh.

Announcing the grant today (September 25), a spokesman for the Government said that the grant will be used to provide shelter tool kits and hygiene items to the victims. The Committee hoped that the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the Hong Kong Red Cross will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Issued at HKT 18:44