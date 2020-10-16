Grant approved for flood victims in Bangladesh, 15 October 2020

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $2.218 million to the Hong Kong Red Cross for providing relief to flood victims in Bangladesh.

Announcing the grant today (October 15), a Government spokesman said that the flooding in Bangladesh had affected around 5.5 million people. The grant will be used to provide food kits and hygiene kits to benefit around 37 500 victims. The Committee hoped that the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living. The grant, together with those approved earlier for this flooding in Bangladesh, will take the accumulative value of grants and number of beneficiaries to $9.045 million and 101 250 respectively. As the targeted localities of relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the Hong Kong Red Cross will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.