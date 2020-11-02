Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh - Standing Orders on Disaster 2019

Chapter 1: Background

1.1 Introduction

In disaster risk management, the effective participation of all is very important. The objective of the formulation of the Standing Orders on Disaster (SOD) is to inform all concerned about their roles and responsibilities at every stage of disaster risk management. As per the SOD, each ministry, division, department and agency will prepare its own detailed work plan to perform its responsibilities and functions efficiently as mentioned in the Standing Orders; and will take necessary measures to implement it as per their own duty and capacity. To respond to a disaster, the National Disaster Management Council (NDMC) and the Inter-Ministerial Disaster Management Coordination Committee (IMDMCC) will coordinate disaster-related activities at the national level. Coordination at division, district, city corporation, upazila, pourashava, union and ward levels will be done by the respective Disaster Management Committees (DMC).

Bangladesh is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world and is constantly facing different kinds of natural and man-made hazards. Geographical location, land characteristics, numerous rivers, impact of climate change, rapidly increasing population, unplanned urbanization and industrialization contribute to the disaster risk. The geographical formation of coastal areas of Bangladesh and the impact of climate change are increasing the number, magnitude and impact of disasters in this region. Damages and losses due to disasters is causing negative impacts on the socio-economic sector.

The salient geographic characteristics of Bangladesh relating to disaster risk consist of:

A vast network of rivers, streams, drains and canals;

Huge monsoonal discharge of water with alluvial sediments;

Island and char lands surrounded by rivers and waterbodies;

Shallow continental shelf and funnel shaped northern Bay of Bengal;

Strong tides and erratic wind flow;

High possibility of earthquakes due to proximity to a tectonic plate and an active fault boundary in and around Bangladesh;

Impact of climate change.

Bangladesh has a very high risk of disasters due to having the above-mentioned geographic characteristics. There are many different types of natural and human-induced hazards that pose a risk, including floods, flash floods, water logging, cyclones, drought, earthquakes, landslides, tidal waves, tornadoes, thunderstorms, riverbank erosion, fires, building collapses, chemical accidents, arsenic contamination of groundwater, salinity intrusion, cold waves, etc. Bangladesh has made a significant progress in disaster risk management in recent years despite numerous hazards and vulnerability in the country. As a result, the mortality rate from disaster impacts has been reduced significantly. However, the loss of assets, and the number of disaster-affected areas and people are increasing gradually. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen the integrated efforts of the concerned ministries, divisions, departments, directorates and agencies to create a disaster-resilient nation through effective disaster risk management. The updated Standing Orders on Disaster outlines specific responsibilities and duties to be followed by all, which will play a pivotal role in creating a disaster-resilient country by bringing human life to a normal state within a short period following a disaster through establishing wellcoordinated search-and-rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation work.

A more comprehensive and inclusive model has been adopted which is nationally and internationally accepted, in place of the traditional disaster management model for disaster risk reduction, response preparedness, emergency response and recovery. In the international arena, gender and social inclusion models have received greater recognition and acceptance. In this context, Bangladesh is committed to implement a gender and socially inclusive disaster risk management framework, at the local and national levels in alignment with regional and international frame works beginning from the Yokohama Strategy to the Hyogo Framework of Action and now the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.