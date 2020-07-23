Government continues to seek peaceful resolution to the Rohingya crisis, MPs told

The International Development Committee (IDC) has published the Government response to its report, Humanitarian crises monitoring: the Rohingya.

Within the response, International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan reiterated the representations the UK Government is making to the governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh to lift the internet bans affecting the Rohingya in both countries. She also provided some explanation of how the aid strategy in Myanmar has been reassessed in light of the Rohingya crisis.

However, the figures quoted in the response suggest that no new funding has been allocated to the relief effort in Cox’s Bazar since October 2019. It also appears that the UK Government has not taken the opportunity to make representations to the authorities in Bangladesh to cease building imposing fencing around the camps, whilst construction is paused due to coronavirus.

The IDC’s report stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to be sought using political channels. The International Development Secretary sets out in the response that the Government will continue using international pressure, co-operation with Myanmar’s neighbours and other influential countries, and targeted assistance to urge progress against the recommendations set out by the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State in August 2017. . Further, the UK Government is adamant that accountability must form part of any long-term settlement and urges Myanmar to prosecute those responsible for the atrocities.

The UK Government told the Committee it continues to make representations to the Government of Bangladesh for telecommunications bans to be lifted in Cox’s Bazar. The International Development Secretary confirmed that her Department recognises how vital it is for refugees to have access to information, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Committee is concerned that no progress seems to have been made to lift the ban despite this pressure.

The Government’s response said the UK’s aid strategy in Myanmar has been reassessed in light of the Rohingya crisis. It states the programme now has a greater focus on inclusion, areas affected by conflict, providing support towards refugees and displaced people, and policy reform. The UK Government has also explained how the aid strategy can promote long-term changes such as job creation and preventing violence. The Committee believes it is important that Parliament continues its scrutiny of UK Aid in Myanmar to assess how effective these changes have been.

International Development Committee Chair, Sarah Champion, said:

“The committee is very clear, as are many countries around the world, that a peaceful resolution must be urgently sought to end the suffering of the Rohingya and allow them to safely go home to Myanmar. In the short-term, it is welcome that continued representations are being made to find a political solution, but we must start to see action from those talks. The Government offers reassurance that pressure is being applied to lift the internet ban and that the aid strategy for Myanmar has been adapted to reflect the situation – but these efforts must be redoubled until a solution is reached. People are living in intolerable situations, warm words and reassurance are not enough.”

“DFID has long-championed the rights of the Rohingya in seeking a resolution, and its response to our inquiry illustrates the UK Government’s commitment to this cause. The committee believes it is crucial that the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office balances its responsibility to continue to support life-saving assistance for the Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh, while maintaining diplomatic pressure on the authorities to protect their human rights.”

Notes

The IDC has been scrutinising the Rohingya crisis and UK aid to Myanmar and Bangladesh since 2017:

·Bangladesh and Burma: the Rohingya crisis – January 2018 (the Rohingya crisis)

·Bangladesh, Burma and the Rohingya crisis – May 2018 (UK country aid programmes and Rohingya crisis follow-up)

·Bangladesh, Burma and the Rohingya: follow-up – Sept 2018 (oral evidence session and correspondence)

·Humanitarian crises monitoring: the Rohingya – May 2020 (follow-up)

·Correspondence from the Secretary of State for International Development, concerning the Myanmar Information Management Unit & the CDC Investment in Myanmar internet provider Frontiir – July 2020 (specific issues arising)

