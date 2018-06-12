Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 12 June 2018

Bangladesh

Heavy rains have been ongoing in Cox’s Bazar since 9 June, causing flooding, landslides, and water logging in the camps where 915,000 Rohingya refugees are hosted.

More than 10,000 people have been affected and about 200 people have been displaced. Shelter and WASH needs are high due to damage reported to shelters, water points, and latrines. Access to the affected areas is limited due to flooding and damaged roads.

Ethiopia

Since 3 June over 68,000 people have been displaced along the border of Gedeo (SNNPR) and West Guji (Oromia region) due to intercommunal violence between Gedeos and Gujis.

A total of over 428,000 people have been displaced and at least 75 deaths have been reported in the region due to the new wave of violence that began in mid-April.

Schools, health facilities and homes have been damaged. Food and NFI assistance is needed.

Yemen

Half of all medical infrastructures in Yemen are not fully functional. This proportion is likely to grow as the direct targeting of medical staff and healthcare facilities continues amid escalating violence.

23 attacks on health facilities were reported between October 2017 and May 2018. Between 6 and 11 June, ICRC evacuated 71 staff members and MSF has temporarily suspended its activities in Abs due to security incidents.

