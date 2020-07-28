Global coronavirus response: EU sends assistance to Kenya, Bangladesh, Ecuador and El Salvador

This week, the EU continues its global deliveries of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, in response to a request from Kenya, Slovakia has sent 20,000 protective face masks, 50,000 coronavirus test kits, hand disinfectant and laboratory supplies to the country.

On its return to Europe the Slovak flight will repatriate EU citizens stranded in Kenya due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, France is sending medical supplies and equipment to Bangladesh, Ecuador and El Salvador this week via the Mechanism.

“To limit the spread of the coronavirus we have to act together, globally. I am proud to see Slovakia provide vital protective and medical equipment to Kenya and France's offer for assistance to Bangladesh, Ecuador and El Salvador, with EU support. The EU's global response is helping tackle the pandemic on multiple fronts”, said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

Protective equipment such as masks, but also test kits and other material, have proven vital to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Any country in the world can call on the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for help.

During this ongoing pandemic, the Mechanism has coordinated the delivery of assistance to 24 countries, including 7 EU Member States, on top of bilateral offers.