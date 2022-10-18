GiHA Brochure 2022 CXB

The Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group (GiHA WG) for the Rohingya Refugee Crisis Response in Cox's Bazar is the coordination body that provides cross-sectoral and inter-organizational coordination to ensure the integration of Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls (GEEWG) standards in humanitarian action.

Based on self-nomination, it is comprised of gender focal points from each sector, as well as members from UN agencies, INGOs, local NGOs and CSOs known to be strong advocates of gender mainstreaming or gender equality.

The GiHA WG is co-chaired by UN Women and UNHCR. UN Women maintains the secretariat role of the GiHA WG.

Under the GiHA WG, the Gender Hub leads on technical assistance, capacity development as well as advocacy and knowledge management on gender mainstreaming and gender-targeted action to amplify women's agency, leadership, representation, and voice throughout interventions.