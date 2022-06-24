GIEWS Country Brief: Bangladesh 24-June-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Output of 2022 “Boro” paddy crop estimated at above-average level

Cereal import requirements in 2022/23 forecast close to five-year average

Prices of rice in Dhaka generally stable since September 2021

Prices of wheat flour at near-record levels in May

Food insecurity has deteriorated due to multiple shocks in 2021 and 2022

Output of 2022 “Boro” paddy crop estimated at above-average level

Harvesting of the 2022 main “Boro” paddy crop, which is mostly irrigated and accounts for about 55 percent of the annual output, finalized in May. The area harvested is estimated above the five-year average. Generally favourable weather conditions and adequate use of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers, pesticides and irrigation water, supported a bumper yield. Localized damages to standing crops were reported in the northeastern parts of the country due to unseasonably heavy rains and floods in late May. FAO estimates the “Boro” production at 30.3 million tonnes, 5 percent above the five-year average.

The 2022 minor “Aus” paddy crop, accounting for 10 percent of the annual output and for harvest at the end of June, is growing under favourable weather conditions. The area harvested is forecast at an above-average level and yields are expected at near-average levels due to favourable weather conditions and adequate application of agricultural inputs. The agricultural sector, particularly rice production, relies heavily on imports of chemical fertilizers. The government regulates imports and distribution of fertilizers, which are subsidized to ensure their affordability for farmers.

Planting operations of the 2022 “Aman” paddy crop, which accounts for 35 percent of the annual output and is mostly rainfed, has just started and will continue until the end of September. Harvesting operations will take place between next November and January.

The 2022 main “summer” maize crops are expected to be harvested in June and July. The output is forecast at an above-average level, reflecting an expansion in the area sown, driven by robust demand and high domestic prices. Overall, yields are forecast at an above-average level supported by generally favourable weather conditions and adequate use of high-yielding seed varieties. The 2022 secondary “winter” maize crop will be planted towards the end of the year, concerns exist about availability of fertilizers.

The production of the 2022 wheat crop, harvested in April, is official estimated at 1.15 million tonnes, close to the five-year average.