GIEWS Country Brief: Bangladesh 18-February-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Area planted with 2021 wheat crop estimated at above-average level

• Above-average cereal production obtained in 2020

• Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 forecast above five-year average

• Prices of rice at high levels in January in Dhaka market

• Effects of COVID-19 pandemic increase poverty

Planting of the 2021 mostly irrigated “Boro” paddy crop, which accounts for about 55 percent of the annual output, has just been completed. Favourable weather conditions since the beginning of November 2020, strong domestic prices and ample supplies of irrigation water, following above-average June to October monsoon rains, supported planting activities and benefitted crop germination. In an attempt to increase productivity, the Government encouraged hybrid rice cultivation through a series of measures, including financial support and provision of hybrid seeds. Harvesting is expected to start in April 2021.

Planting of the 2021 wheat crop, to be harvested from March onwards, is completed and crops are growing under favourable weather conditions. The area planted is estimated to be close to the five-year average, while the increased use of high-yielding seed varieties boost yield prospects. The official production target is set at 1.03 million tonnes, close to the previous year’s level.