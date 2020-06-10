Bangladesh + 1 more

GIEWS Country Brief: Bangladesh 10-June-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Cyclone Amphan severely affected agricultural sector in southwestern parts of country

  • Output of 2020 “Boro” paddy crop estimated at average level

  • Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 forecast close to five-year average

  • Prices of rice at high levels in May

  • Food insecurity concerns exist for households affected by Cyclone Amphan. High levels of food insecurity persist for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar District

Cyclone Amphan severely affected agricultural sector in southwestern parts of country

Tropical Cyclone Amphan hit the southwestern parts of Bangladesh on 20 May 2020, causing devastation, loss of lives and severe damage to the agriculture and fisheries sectors. The Khulna and Borishal divisions were the most affected. Although assessments are still ongoing, preliminary official estimates indicate that about 265 000 hectares of cropped land, including rice, vegetables, jute, sesame, mangoes and maize, have been adversely affected. Severe losses of livestock, poultry and fisheries in the most affected areas were also reported.

