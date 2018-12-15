GIEWS Country Brief: Bangladesh 10-December-2018

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Paddy production in 2018 forecast at record level

Wheat import requirements in 2018/19 forecast at above average level

Prices of rice declining, price of wheat stable

Persistent severe food insecurity affecting Cox’s Bazar District

Harvesting of the 2018 aman paddy crop, which accounts for about 40 percent of the annual output, started in early November and is expected to finalize in January. Production prospects are favourable reflecting an above average area planted, supported by remunerative producer prices at planting time and expectations of bumper yields following beneficial weather conditions. The 2018 boro and minor aus paddy crops were harvested earlier during the year and official estimates indicate record outputs reflecting the high level of plantings due to strong domestic prices and bumper yields due to favourable weather conditions. Overall, the 2018 aggregate paddy output is forecast at a record of 53.6 million tonnes.

The 2018 maize output, harvested in August, is estimated at 3.2 million tonnes, 6 percent above the previous year’s record level. The bumper output reflects a record area planted due to increasing demand in the feed sector and above average yields following the adoption of new hybrid seed varieties and favourable weather conditions.

The 2018 winter wheat crop, harvested in April, is estimated at 1.3 million tonnes, slightly below the five-year average due to a contraction in plantings as farmers preferred to shift to more remunerative crops as paddy.

Wheat import requirements in 2018/19 are estimated at a record level of 6 million tonnes, 34 percent above the previous five-year average following steady increases since 2012/13. The strong demand for wheat reflects a shift in consumers’ diet preferences as well as the increased use as a substitute for more expensive rice. Similarly, maize import requirements are expected to increase to 1.7 million tonnes, 10 percent more than last year’s record due to sustained demand for feed. By contrast, rice import requirements are estimated at a well below-average level of 850 000 tonnes reflecting ample supplies from the record 2018 output.

Overall, cereal import requirements in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are estimated at 8.6 million tonnes, almost 30 percent above the five-year average and 22 percent less than previous year’s unusual high level.

Domestic prices of rice in the capital, Dhaka, have decreased by 8 percent between July and November 2018, reflecting large market availabilities from the 2018 harvests, forecast at a record level. Overall, in November prices of rice were 7 percent below their year-earlier levels.

Prices of mostly imported wheat were stable in October and November, after moderate increases between July and September, reflecting adequate market supplies from above-average imports. Overall, in November wheat prices were 6 percent below the level of one year earlier.

Severe food insecurity affecting refugees in Cox’s Bazar District

According to the latest figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as of October 2018, about 923 000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar were sheltering in Bangladesh, mostly in the Cox’s Bazar District. Most refugees have fled to Bangladesh following the resurgence of violence in Rakhine State of Myanmar in late August 2017. They reside in temporary settlements where they suffer from high level of food insecurity and require humanitarian assistance to cover their basic needs. In addition, the influx of refugees is putting strain on the already limited resources of the host communities.