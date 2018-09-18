Germany to support UNDP and UN Women efforts for community stabilization and resilience in Cox’s Bazar

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Germany agreed that the Federal Foreign Office will grant Euro 1.1 million for implementation of Support to Community Stabilisation and Resilience project in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of Cox’s Bazar.

The project will jointly be implemented by UNDP and the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women). This is the first time the Federal Foreign Office grant is being utilised for any project in Bangladesh.

The agreement was signed by German Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz and UNDP Bangladesh Country Director, Sudipto Mukerjee on September 16 at the German Embassy in Dhaka.

Shoko Ishikawa, the Country Representative of UN Women, also a partner of the project, attended the signing ceremony along with Kyoko Yokosuka, UNDP Bangladesh Deputy Country Director.

The year-long project aims to establish community security and gender-responsive policing in Cox’s Bazar District, which is reeling under the pressure of the most concentrated and fastest-growing refugee crisis in the world, since the latest Rohingya influx in August 2017. The population in the district has more than tripled.

Cox's Bazar was already struggling, before the influx, to address high levels of poverty - 40% higher than the national average.

On top of that, government services for host communities are stretched very thin, due to added pressure from the camps, leading to dissatisfaction inside the host community. The influx has further increased pressures on local infrastructure, and tensions are rising even within households.

The project aims to address the impact of the influx on host communities and governance institutions, while promoting social cohesion and stability.

The project will also engage and train local leaders to build their capacities to respond to increasing tensions and grievances, to be effective mediators and to counter radical narratives in their respective communities.

A comprehensive support package will be provided to the Police to improve security, and improve the quality of responses, especially for women and children.