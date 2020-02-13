Germany makes EUR 2.5 million contribution to support WFP Rohingya refugee response in Cox's Bazar

Dhaka, Bangladesh - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Bangladesh welcomes a contribution of EUR 2.5 million (USD 2.7 million) from the German Foreign Federal Office (GFFO) towards its Rohingya refugee response in Cox’s Bazar.

Around 80 percent of the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar remain entirely dependent on humanitarian aid. This contribution will enable WFP to continue its life saving food assistance in the camps through in-kind distributions and electronic vouchers (e-vouchers).

In-kind distributions consist of rice, lentils, and oil; throughout 2020 this modality of food assistance will continue to be phased out as e-vouchers are scaled up. Through the e-vouchers, families are provided with a monthly allowance that they can spend at a WFP-supported e-voucher outlet. The scheme allows them to buy food items such as fresh fruit, vegetables, chicken, fish and eggs, along with the usual staples.

“With more than 65 percent of refugees already receiving food assistance through e-vouchers, this contribution will help us meet our target of transitioning all refugees to e-vouchers,” said Richard Ragan, WFP Representative and Country Director in Bangladesh.

“The e-voucher method of food distributions also provides benefits to the local population with Bangladeshi retailers contracted to run the outlets and much of the food sourced locally in Bangladesh.”

The Government of Germany, through the GFFO,has been a generous supporter of WFP Bangladesh. With this contribution, GFFO has provided WFP Bangladesh with a total EUR 6.5 million (USD 7 million) in 2019 for food assistance through in-kind food distributions and e-vouchers.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

