13 Feb 2020

Germany makes EUR 2.5 million contribution to support WFP Rohingya refugee response in Cox's Bazar

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original

Dhaka, Bangladesh - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Bangladesh welcomes a contribution of EUR 2.5 million (USD 2.7 million) from the German Foreign Federal Office (GFFO) towards its Rohingya refugee response in Cox’s Bazar.

Around 80 percent of the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar remain entirely dependent on humanitarian aid. This contribution will enable WFP to continue its life saving food assistance in the camps through in-kind distributions and electronic vouchers (e-vouchers).

In-kind distributions consist of rice, lentils, and oil; throughout 2020 this modality of food assistance will continue to be phased out as e-vouchers are scaled up. Through the e-vouchers, families are provided with a monthly allowance that they can spend at a WFP-supported e-voucher outlet. The scheme allows them to buy food items such as fresh fruit, vegetables, chicken, fish and eggs, along with the usual staples.

“With more than 65 percent of refugees already receiving food assistance through e-vouchers, this contribution will help us meet our target of transitioning all refugees to e-vouchers,” said Richard Ragan, WFP Representative and Country Director in Bangladesh.

“The e-voucher method of food distributions also provides benefits to the local population with Bangladeshi retailers contracted to run the outlets and much of the food sourced locally in Bangladesh.”

The Government of Germany, through the GFFO,has been a generous supporter of WFP Bangladesh. With this contribution, GFFO has provided WFP Bangladesh with a total EUR 6.5 million (USD 7 million) in 2019 for food assistance through in-kind food distributions and e-vouchers.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Contact

For more information please contact:

Seetashma Thapa, WFP/Dhaka Mob. +880 17 1301 2386.

Gemma Snowdon, WFP/Cox’s Bazar Mob. +880 13 1309 7844

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.