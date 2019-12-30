30 Dec 2019

Germany makes EUR 2.5 million contribution to support WFP Rohingya refugee response in Cox's Bazar

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Dec 2019

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Bangladesh welcomes a new contribution of EUR 2.5 million from the German Foreign Federal Office (GFFO) towards its Rohingya refugee response in Cox’s Bazar.

Around 80 percent of the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar remain entirely dependent of humanitarian aid. This new contribution enables WFP to continue its life saving food assistance in the camps through in-kind distribution and electronic vouchers (e-vouchers).

Through the e-vouchers, families are provided with a monthly allowance that they can spend at a WFP-supported e-voucher outlet. The scheme not only allows them to buy rice, oil and pulses, but also fresh fruit, vegetables, chicken, fish, and eggs.

“With more than 50 percent of refugees already receiving food assistance through e-vouchers, this contribution helps us meet our target of transitioning all refugees onto e-vouchers by mid-2020,” said WFP Acting Representative and Deputy Country Director, Piet Vochten.

“The e-voucher method of food distributions also provides benefits to the local population with Bangladeshi retailers contracted to run the outlets and food sourced locally in Bangladesh.”

The Government of Germany, through the German Foreign Federal Office (GFFO),has been a generous supporter of WFP Bangladesh. With this contribution, GFFO has provided WFP Bangladesh with a total of EUR 6.5 million in 2019 for food assistance through in-kind food distributions and e-vouchers.

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

