03 Oct 2019

Gender Reflections: Two years of the Rohingya Refugee Response (September 2019)

Report
from Government of Canada, Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (288.54 KB)

ACHIEVEMENTS, CHALLENGES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Since 25 August 2017, over seven hundred thousand Rohingya fled armed conflict and violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar, and crossed the borders into Bangladesh’s south eastern district of Cox’s Bazar. They settled into existing and newly built camps in the area bringing the count to over 900,000 Rohingya refugees, adding to Rohingya refugees who had resided in Cox’s Bazar for three decades, and making it one of the largest refugee settlements in the world. Women and girls make up fifty-two percent of the total refugee population.

The Joint Response Plans 2018 and 2019 laid out the overall strategy of humanitarian partners and the Government of Bangladesh to respond to the situation, focusing on enhanced access to services which meet minimum standards and for all targeted people. Strategic Objectives of the Joint Response Plan 2019 focus on three areas: (i) Collectively deliver protection to refugee women, men, girls and boys; (ii) Provide life-saving assistance to affected populations; and (iii) Foster social cohesion. The Joint Response Plan mentions the need for both targeted activities by protection actors, as well as all humanitarian partners’ commitment to integrating protection and gender mainstreaming across sectors.

At the two-year mark of the crisis response since its start in August 2017, which built on efforts in the older camps decades before then, efforts are underway to review the implementation of the current Joint Response Plan and formulate the next response plan. Priorities have shifted to a longer-term focus, looking at ways in which the Rohingya can be equipped with knowledge and skills which can support their leadership, empowerment, economic resilience and self-sustainability; and also consider how host communities can be supported to also respond to impacts on their lives and livelihoods from the crisis and support social cohesion.

In light of the preparations for the upcoming Joint Response Plan 2020, the “Gender Reflections” looks back at achievements and gaps in the overall response to-date, while considering new challenges, opportunities, demands and the changing nature of the crisis. The document makes recommendations to the Government of Bangladesh and humanitarian community on key issues around Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls (GEEWG) across the Rohingya Refugee Response.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.