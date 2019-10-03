Gender Reflections: Two years of the Rohingya Refugee Response (September 2019)

ACHIEVEMENTS, CHALLENGES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Since 25 August 2017, over seven hundred thousand Rohingya fled armed conflict and violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar, and crossed the borders into Bangladesh’s south eastern district of Cox’s Bazar. They settled into existing and newly built camps in the area bringing the count to over 900,000 Rohingya refugees, adding to Rohingya refugees who had resided in Cox’s Bazar for three decades, and making it one of the largest refugee settlements in the world. Women and girls make up fifty-two percent of the total refugee population.

The Joint Response Plans 2018 and 2019 laid out the overall strategy of humanitarian partners and the Government of Bangladesh to respond to the situation, focusing on enhanced access to services which meet minimum standards and for all targeted people. Strategic Objectives of the Joint Response Plan 2019 focus on three areas: (i) Collectively deliver protection to refugee women, men, girls and boys; (ii) Provide life-saving assistance to affected populations; and (iii) Foster social cohesion. The Joint Response Plan mentions the need for both targeted activities by protection actors, as well as all humanitarian partners’ commitment to integrating protection and gender mainstreaming across sectors.

At the two-year mark of the crisis response since its start in August 2017, which built on efforts in the older camps decades before then, efforts are underway to review the implementation of the current Joint Response Plan and formulate the next response plan. Priorities have shifted to a longer-term focus, looking at ways in which the Rohingya can be equipped with knowledge and skills which can support their leadership, empowerment, economic resilience and self-sustainability; and also consider how host communities can be supported to also respond to impacts on their lives and livelihoods from the crisis and support social cohesion.

In light of the preparations for the upcoming Joint Response Plan 2020, the “Gender Reflections” looks back at achievements and gaps in the overall response to-date, while considering new challenges, opportunities, demands and the changing nature of the crisis. The document makes recommendations to the Government of Bangladesh and humanitarian community on key issues around Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls (GEEWG) across the Rohingya Refugee Response.