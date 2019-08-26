Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group (GIHA WG) Interagency Women Empowerment & Leadership Sub Working Group Rohingya refugee response, Bangladesh, Terms of Reference

INTRODUCTION

Progress has been made to improve women participation in refugee camp lead elections. One recent positive development for women is the participatory elections that UNHCR piloted in Nayapara camp in June 2018 which resulted in women being elected for half of the leadership positions. Based on the pilot, a Governance sub working group was establish in July 2018 composed of IOM, UNHCR, Care, ActionAid Bangladesh, DRC, ACTED, the Protection Sector Working Group (PSWG) and 3 Camp in Charges (CiCs), under the leadership of the Site Management sector of the Inter-sector Coordination Group (ISCG). The aim of the sub working group is to establish a harmonized and joint camp governance model through development of the guidelines, including to promote gender parity. There is a plan to roll out these elections across all camps. However, the elected women in Nyapara are facing intimidation from the Madji (local traditional leaders appointed by the Army), and the community that is highly conservative in their gender norms and practices. This demonstrates the need to prepare women to seize the opportunity, since they have not received any training to effectively carry out their leadership responsibilities. At the same time, a supportive environment for women to take up leadership positions need to be created through community dialogues.

In this context, under the leadership of GIHA WG, a woman in leadership empowerment sub working group composed of sectors and organizations involved in service provision in refugee camps shall convene to present tools and guidance strategic actions of empowering refugee women at home and in their communities.

The sub working group shall be responsible for working on the plan of action in close consultation with other GIHA WG members and other organizations working of Women’s empowerment area and ensure that developed materials are in line with internationally-recognized standards and frameworks for Gender to ensure promote safety, provide skills and empower women in the camp governance.

The sub working group shall be informed by the following guidelines and frameworks:

The sub working group shall foster peer-learning and sharing of good practices that may be applied and adapted to service provision for the Rohingya humanitarian response. The sub working group shall contribute to improved coordination by promotion of good practices in service provision.

GOAL

To ensure that future women leaders possess the leadership and representation skills for effectively carrying out their tasks and to prepare the community by creating a safe and supportive environment that is conducive to strengthen the capacity of women.