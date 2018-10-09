Gender-based Violence Sub-sector; Camp level Focal Points, August 2018 [EN/BN]

This document unpacks the role and functions of Camp level Sector Focal Points in achieving effective ground-up coordination in the designated Camps. The need for improved coordination at the Camp level has been raised by the CiCs, the ISCG and other stakeholders, based on repeated observations of gaps and duplications which remain unaddressed due to a lack of clear responsibility for oversight, information sharing and follow up on Sector responses at the Camp level.

The designation of clear Camp level Sector Focal Points aims to ensure proper support to the CiCs and their site management structure at Camp level, by providing better coordinated technical Sector delivery at the Camp level, where multiple organisations are often providing sector specific assistance within the same boundaries. It aims to improve information flow from Camp to Cox’s Bazar level to enable appropriate, timely and informed actions to be taken by Sector Coordinators. It is in line with global practice in refugee settings.

As of July 2018, the Sectors for emergency response had established emergency focal points at Camp level, charged solely with facilitating weather-related incident and emergency response for their Sectors in their Camps, as part of the preparedness measures undertaken for the cyclone and monsoon season.

Five Sectors1 had already established ToRs for their Camp Focal Points which feature wider responsibilities than purely weatherrelated incident and emergency response, in order to strengthen their day to day collaboration and effectiveness at Camp level, in close coordination with the and Camp in Charge and Site Management Support Agencies2 . The FPs are mainly field staff from operational agencies on the ground with daily presence and delivery in the camp. Time requirement from the nominated Focal Point ranges between 10% and 25%, depending on specific sector demands and complexity in terms of number of actors on the ground, and the scale and intensity of Sector operations.

This approach will be extended across Sectors, with ongoing efforts to ensure a shared understanding of, and adequate capacity to deliver against, the minimum requirements for Sector Focal Points across the Camps and Sectors.