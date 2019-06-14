Gender-based violence prevention: Reducing GVB prevalence and promoting access to response services - Bangladesh refugee crisis response

PROGRAMMES

Women and girls know how to protect themselves and access available GBV response services.

Rohingya women and girls were exposed to widespread and severe forms of sexual violence before and during their exodus from Myanmar. Today, in the camps, more than 33,000 families are headed by women —most of whom are widows.

Refugee women and girls face disproportionate risk of gender-based violence, including domestic violence, forced/child marriage, and exploitation and trafficking.3 World Vision is working to prevent and address GBV among Rohingya refugees in Camps 12, 13, 16 where we work. At our Women’s Peace Centre, women and girls build trusted relationships, enhancing their social network and creating a sustainable psychosocial support network. They are also learning how to prevent and protect themselves against GBV and to access professional case management services when needed.