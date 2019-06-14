14 Jun 2019

Gender-based violence prevention: Reducing GVB prevalence and promoting access to response services - Bangladesh refugee crisis response

Infographic
from World Vision
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.28 MB)

PROGRAMMES

Women and girls know how to protect themselves and access available GBV response services.
Rohingya women and girls were exposed to widespread and severe forms of sexual violence before and during their exodus from Myanmar. Today, in the camps, more than 33,000 families are headed by women —most of whom are widows.

Refugee women and girls face disproportionate risk of gender-based violence, including domestic violence, forced/child marriage, and exploitation and trafficking.3 World Vision is working to prevent and address GBV among Rohingya refugees in Camps 12, 13, 16 where we work. At our Women’s Peace Centre, women and girls build trusted relationships, enhancing their social network and creating a sustainable psychosocial support network. They are also learning how to prevent and protect themselves against GBV and to access professional case management services when needed.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.