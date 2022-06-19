Gender and Inclusion Action Plan for SNFI Sector 2022

Objectives:

• To develop and/or deepen shelter partners’ understanding of gender and diversity issues related to S/NFI activities in the camps

• To ensure that the SNFI programs and activities include a gender perspective

• To adhere to the gender and inclusion commitments in the JRP

JRP Strategic Objectives for 2022

Strategic Objective 1.Work towards the sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees/FDMNs to Myanmar. Strategic Objective 2. Strengthen the protection of Rohingya refugee/FDMN women, men, girls, and boys. Strategic Objective 3. Deliver life-saving assistance to populations in need. Strategic Objective 4. Foster the well-being of host communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas. Strategic Objective 5. Strengthen disaster risk management and combat the effects of climate change.

Sector Objectives for 2022

Objective 1: Provide life-saving emergency Shelter/NFI support to households affected by disasters and other sudden onset events. (SO3, SO5)

Objective 2: Provide safe and decent living conditions to reduce suffering (SO3, SO4, SO5)