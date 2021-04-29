Gender and Inclusion Action Plan for SNFI Sector 2021

Objectives:

• To develop and/or deepen the understanding on the issue of gender within SNFI Sector activities in the camps

• To ensure that the policy programs and activities include a gender perspective

• To promote the considerations of gender issues at all project stages

• To align Shelter strategy with the SEG co-chair gender equality commitments

• To align Shelter NFI strategy with the JRP

JRP Strategic Objectives for 2021

Strategic Objective 1. Strengthen the protection of Rohingya refugee women, men, girls and boys. Strategic Objective 2. Deliver quality, life-saving assistance to populations in need. Strategic Objective 3. Foster the well-being of communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas. Strategic Objectives 4. Work towards achieving sustainable solutions in Myanmar.

Sector Objectives for 2021

Provide life-saving emergency Shelter/NFI support to households affected by disasters and other shocks. (SO2) Provide safe and dignified living conditions to reduce suffering and increase resilience. (SO3) Improve social cohesion, inclusion, and enhance resilience. (SO3)

Gender and Inclusion Action Plan should be implemented by all SNFI Sector Partners to ensure gender and inclusion mainstreaming in the shelter and NFI programming.