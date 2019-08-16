Gender Analysis Monsoon flood 2019

1. Context

1.1 Flood, July 2019

Bangladesh is one of the most disaster vulnerable countries in South Asia with flood topping the list of most common form of disaster occurring almost every year with varying inntensity. As a riverine and agrarian country the country actually needs some flooding to thrive. . However, flood turns into a crisis when the flooding over flows and infiltrates into human habitation disrupting normal lives weeks together, disrupting the very agriculture cycle that needs it, and cause extensive damage to the crops, employment, livelihoods, and national economy. Due to various anthropogenic reasons including climate change, excessive flooding has become a regular phenomenon. In 2016 the monsoon flood affected 19 districts claiming 109 lives; similarly 2017 flood took 121 lives affecting 31 Districts. Even last year, 145 lives were lost with early flooding starting in April 2018. Number of people affected in these floods reached upto 8 million[1].

The flood is caused mostly by flood waters from upstream and rain inside country. This year India and Nepal have been struggling with devastating flood effecting 12.6 million and 6.9 million people respectively in Nepal. We are still in the middle of monsoon season, which means there is chances of fresh spells of rains and flooding increasing people’s misery and devastation further. In 2019, the flood alert was set out in the North, North Eastern, and South Eastern part of Bangladesh in the second week of July, gradually engulfing more areas as the days passed. Two major river systems namely Jamuna & Teesta have reached their highest water level compared to its previous record over the last 100 years. So far 28 Districts have been inflicted, of whom 13 are badly affected with Kurigram,

Jamalpur,Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Sunamganj, Bogura and Bandarban taking the maximum brunt of it. Total population affected so far is 7.6 million. Till 28 July 119[2]people died, major cause being drowning. Water level in most of the rivers have gone down by end July.