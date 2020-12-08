GBV risk mitigation and Covid-19 stocktaking workshops October 2020 - Workshop Report

SUMMARY

In October 2020, the inter-agency Gender-based Violence (GBV) Guidelines Implementation Support Team (IST) hosted a series of two stocktaking workshops on GBV risk mitigation in the COVID-19 response for humanitarian actors from the Cash, Food Security, and Social Protection sectors in West and Central Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

West and Central Africa Region:

Workshop was held from 12- 14 October, bringing together 35 practitioners from eleven countriesin the region, with presentations from Central African Republic, Cameroon and Nigeria, as well as a regional overview of current GBV-related trends and risks within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and response.

Asia and the Pacific Region:

Workshop was held from 19 - 21 October 2020, bringing together 22 practitioners from seven countriesin the region, with presentations from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines, as well as a regional overview of current GBV-related trends and risks within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and response.

Despite attempts to ensure roughly equal participation across the three targeted sectors, there was limited participation from Social Protection actors which is reflected in the lack of targeted recommendations for Social Protection, below.

The organization and facilitation of both workshops was further supported by the Regional GBV Advisors (REGA) of the GBV Area of Responsibility (AoR) in the respective regions. In addition to the live events, an online discussion forum was established to support ongoing learning exchanges and information sharing across the two regions.