Gap Analysis - Monsoon Flood Response 2020, Bangladesh - Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) (November 4, 2020)

Background:

In 2020, a devastating monsoon flood strikes in Bangladesh that is second longest in terms of severity & duration since 1998; it affects about 5 million people in 33 districts of Bangladesh as per NDRCC Flood Update Report (19.08.2020). Humanitarian coordination Task team (HCTT) formulated Monsoon Flood Response Plan in earlier August of this year based on the discussions with concerned national authorities and partners including L/NNGOs in focused areas which includes following sectors: Protection (Child Protection),Gender-based Violence, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Education, Water Supply Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (Wash), Food Security and Nutrition Shelter for the purposes of early response & recovery. This response plan aimed to reach about 1,093,091 people from 7 districts with the funding request of $40M for Life-Saving Projects (LSP) & Early Recovery Projects (ERP). The main purpose of this analysis is to explore the gap and current scenario in terms of funding for different clusters and sectoral population reach considering the level severity as well as urgency.

Methodology:

This gap analysis is based on secondary information from different source which includes flood monitoring dashboard report, HCTT Monsoon Flood Response Plan, NAWG Monsoon Flood Preliminary Impact. Beside secondary sources, information from NAWG Monsoon flood response for 2nd round database also used for this analysis. This analysis basically done by the comparison of funding received as per secondary sources like Monitoring dashboard against demand and comparison of sectoral people reached as per target considering the geographical coverage. Lastly, all sort of analysis is done with the lining of Key immediate need (KIN) analysis as per HCTT Monsoon Flood Response & NAWG Monsoon Flood Preliminary Impact & KIN.