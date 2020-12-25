Gap Analysis - Cyclone Amphan/Waterlogging Response 2020, Bangladesh - Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) (November 21, 2020)

Background:

On May 2020, devastating Cyclone Amphan made landfall in Jammu island near west Bengal at afternoon with a wind speed about 140 km per hour, took life of 26 people while 7 people injured and this cyclone affected about 10 million people from 19 districts of Bangladesh (Response Plan for Cyclone Amphan). As reported by the Ministry of Disaster Management & Relief about 55 thousand houses totally damaged where about 3 lakhs houses damaged partially and about 100,000 people were displaced (Response Plan for Cyclone Amphan). As per report of National authority, Cyclone Amphan caused infrastructural damage of US$ 130 million which includes damage of electricity network, school building, bridges and road network, damages of water source, embankments etc. Among all districts 9 districts affected severally; which are Khulna, Satkhira, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Bagerhat and Jessore. Humanitarian coordination task team (HCTT) formulated a Response Plan for Cyclone Amphan focusing the sectoral need on priority basis by mentioning the geographical coverage of 7 districts in terms of severity with funding request of US$ 25M for response to Cyclone Amphan. After Amphan tidal bore induced waterlogging strikes in the south western part of Bangladesh which led to a more worse situation as people of this area don’t get over yet from the impact of Cyclone Amphan. According to Briefing Note of Start Network, approximately 23,000 households of several unions indifferent upazila under Satkhira, Khulna and Jashore districts have suffered from this waterlogging and as per another Briefing Note of Start Network, Start Fund Bangladesh has allocated a fund of GBP 250,000 for the affected communities of waterlogging. At this point, this GAP analysis mainly aimed to point out the gap and current scenario in terms of funding for different sectors and sectoral population reach considering the level of severity and geographical coverage as well as trying to get an idea about the challenges/barriers in terms of intervention, identify needs as per current situation in the Cyclone Amphan affected and waterlogged areas of south-western Bangladesh.

Methodology:

This gap analysis is based on the secondary information as well primary information collected from Learning Exchange exercise with local NGO stakeholders are working in south western part of Bangladesh and directly implementing the projects of Cyclone Amphan and waterlogging response. The sources of secondary information are HCTT Cyclone Amphan Response Plan, Briefing Note Of Waterlogging By Start Fund, NAWG 6th Round Cyclone Amphan 4w Report, Cyclone Amphan Monitoring Dashboard, NAWG Kin Analysis Of Cyclone Amphan, Assessment Report On Tidal Bores And Waterlogging By Uttaran, September 2020. This GAP analysis is done by reflecting comparative scenario in terms of funds received against requirements, sector and district wise people reached against affected/target as well as challenges of implementation and priority needs considering the current situation.