28 Jan 2020

‘A Game-Changer’ for Rohingya Refugee Youth as Bangladesh Grants Access to Formal Education

Report
from Refugees International
28 Jan 2020

Statement from Refugees International Senior Advocate for Human Rights Daniel P. Sullivan on the government of Bangladesh’s move to provide formal education to Rohingya children:

“Bangladesh’s decision to provide formal education to Rohingya refugee youth is a game-changer. Since the start of the crisis, Rohingya have called for access to education as a major priority, expressing fears of a ‘lost generation.’ Now, Rohingya will enjoy a right that they were often denied even at home in Myanmar. This opportunity will not only empower Rohingya youth in their day-to-day lives, but it also gives them real hope for the future.”

Daniel has a forthcoming report on Rohingya representation in day-to-day camp life and decisions over their collective fate, which is based on extensive interviews with UN and government officials, NGOs, and Rohingya refugees. The report is set to be published on Thursday, February 6, at 9:00 a.m. in Dhaka (10:00 p.m. ET).

For more information or to interview Daniel, please contact Sarah Sheffer at ssheffer@refugeesinternational.org or +1 202 540 7029.

