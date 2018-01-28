Fumbled repatriation sows fear in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

Refugees are determined to stay put, even while authorities push forward with return plans

It’s midday in Bangladesh’s sprawling Rohingya refugee settlements. A group of men hover under the shade of a tiny bamboo shack, trading strands of information about the topic on everyone’s minds: the future of several hundred thousand refugees here in the camps.

Mohammed Salim is one of some 688,000 Rohingya driven out of Myanmar since August 2017. Like many, he’s heard the rumours – and they scare him.

Read the full article on IRIN