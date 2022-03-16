Four Years On: Shifting Gendered Perceptions and Experiences - Comprehensive Gender Analysis within Rohingya and Host Communities in Cox’s Bazar Bangladesh

This research seeks to understand the impact of humanitarian programming on gender dynamics from the perspectives of the affected communities. The consultations exclusively focused on gender dynamics and more than 800 Rohingya and host community women and men from different social groups were invited to discuss their views, changes they have experienced and observed, and their concerns and expectations resulting from these changes. A wide range of humanitarian service providers were also engaged in the process, critically reflecting on their own experiences in gender programming operations at the community level and sharing their observations on the changes.

This research used a mixed methods approach to investigate the diverse perceptions and experiences among the Rohingya and host communities, addressing different dimensions of empowerment, motivations and catalysts that contributed to the perceptions, attitudes, behaviours, influencing factors, and parties that drive positive and negative change.

The following research questions were asked: 1) What are the most significant changes concerning gender dynamics, as perceived by the communities? 2) What are the key drivers and influencing factors affecting these changes? 3) What are the opportunities for sustainable gender transformation? and 4) To what extent do past and current gender interventions affect and interact with these changes?