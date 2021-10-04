Four years after attack, Rohingya refugees see no solutions

On August 25, 2017, the Rohingya people in Myanmar were the target of a violent military campaign. This was not the first campaign against the Rohingya, but it was by far the largest. More than 700,000 people fled to Bangladesh, joining more than 200,000 people who had taken refuge in camps during previous attacks. Some 154,000 refugees also sought safety in Malaysia.

Four years after the attack, life in the camps---which were meant to provide temporary refuge---has become oppressive. The Rohingya people, who are officially stateless, have been subjected to discrimination, stigmatized as criminals or as disease carriers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and denied basic rights and adequate access to services, including health care.

Many of the refugees say that they want to go back to Myanmar, which they consider their home, but not without a guarantee of safety from the government. "If the government there could guarantee a safe return to our homeland, we would definitely go back," said Tuyoba, a Rohingya refugee and traditional birth attendant. "But if they cannot, how can we do it?"

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff providing medical and mental health care to the refugees say that the lack of any foreseeable solution to their situation is taking a serious toll on their mental health.