Food Security Sector - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Host Community Plans and Activities updated as of 07th May, 2018 [EN/BN]

FOOD SECURITY – Strategic Objective 2:

Strengthen, enhance and support the livelihoods of host communities and promote self-reliance opportunities for Rohingya refugees, including support to key community infrastructures such as markets, agriculture infrastructures and environmentally sensitive interventions.

JRP PLAN AND STRATEGY - $35 Million USD requested (March – December 2018)

The Food Security Sector aims at supporting the livelihoods of the most affected host communities by creating job opportunities, income generation activities, restoring productive assets, reinforce agriculture production (crop production, livestock, fisheries) with a special focus on marginalized farmers, large-size families, women from the poorest households, and in general the communities most affected by the Rohingya influx in Ukhyia and Teknaf.

The host community population should be targeted based on vulnerability assessment and the most vulnerable and food insecure must be selected, using the most appropriate modality, including cash (e.g. cash grant) to give the best opportunity to increase the food security of the entire household. Training and learning opportunities must be created in parallel with the livelihoods support. Training in food security and nutrition, education, business plan development will contribute to social empowerment, especially for women, is recommended.

Support for small business development, and technical training for farmers is also part of the strategy.

Support to host communities’ livelihoods needs to be coordinated closely with the Bangladeshi local authorities and relevant technical ministries.

Food Security Sector also promotes initiatives that support the entire “food system” from production to marketing. Strategic linkages need to be done with local farmers in order to increase the food availability in the market, including the markets that are currently serving both local population and refugees: that will have a double positive benefit.

The Environment and eco-system rehabilitation is also part of the strategic plan of the Food Security Sector. Programmes should address deforestation and firewood issues through reforestation and forest management systems support, including planting of fast growing tree nurseries and seedling production. Environmental outreach and education, conservation and biodiversity protection, and strengthening agro-forestry and collaborative forest management farming systems will be undertaken.