Food Security Sector Dashboard - Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh March 2019

The Food Security Sector in partnership with 26 partners implemented programs to assist 1,037,831 people in the camps (86%) and in the host communities (14%). Food assistance has reached 880K people in 32 camps by GFD, E-voucher and complementary food.

Home gardening, Business Skills Training, Agriculture programs have continued to support 141,936 people livelihoods in the Host Communities in Ukhia and Teknaf. Two e-voucher outlets in Camp 17 and Camp 13 kicked off in March 2019.