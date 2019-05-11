11 May 2019

Food Security Sector Dashboard - Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh March 2019

from World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security Cluster
Published on 17 Apr 2019
The Food Security Sector in partnership with 26 partners implemented programs to assist 1,037,831 people in the camps (86%) and in the host communities (14%). Food assistance has reached 880K people in 32 camps by GFD, E-voucher and complementary food.

Home gardening, Business Skills Training, Agriculture programs have continued to support 141,936 people livelihoods in the Host Communities in Ukhia and Teknaf. Two e-voucher outlets in Camp 17 and Camp 13 kicked off in March 2019.

