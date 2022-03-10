Food Security & Livelihoods Programs Tips for Protection Mainstreaming (Edited: February 2022)

This note aims to provide sector-specific measures to ensure that refugees protection priorities are reflected in the Food Security & livelihoods Sector (FSS) programs. Below are practical protection recommendations pertinent to prioritizing safety and dignity including avoiding harm, facilitating meaningful access, and ensuring accountability and participatory approaches with the community. The document is divided into four sections, representing the key elements of protection mainstreaming. The tips are not meant to be exhaustive but present examples of important actions to be taken as to ensure the integration of protection principles in the delivery of Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) assistance as part of the refugee response in Bangladesh.

Although each tip should be considered throughout implementation, some key actions are especially important during emergencies in the project cycle’s assessment, design, and monitoring stages. Some activities can be sensitive by nature or may need to be referred to either protection focal points at the camp level or to the Protection Sector in Cox’s Bazar for guidance or intervention.

The contents of this note are formulated to complement the protection mainstreaming tip sheet for FSL programs developed by the Global Protection Cluster. The tips have been adapted to the context of the refugee response in Bangladesh to maximize the positive impacts of FSL programs on people’s safety and dignity, and to support affected populations access to and enjoyment of their rights. The tip sheet was developed by Protection Sector Coordination Team in consultation with the FSL Sector protection mainstreaming focal points, and reviewed and adapted by the Protection Working Group Task Team.