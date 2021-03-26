Food for the Hungry mobilizes relief for Rohingya fire

The organization is prioritizing the distribution of non-food items to aid families who lost everything

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (March 26, 2021) – International humanitarian organization Food for the Hungry (FH) has mobilized relief in response to the massive fire that broke out in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, on March 22nd, 2021.

Based on the rapid need assessment conducted by the FH and other agencies on March 23rd, more than 400 people are still missing, 15 are reported dead, 10,000 shelters were completely destroyed, and 45,000 people are in need of emergency relief. FH and partners’ relief efforts will include emergency food and non-food items such as household supplies and clothing. Water and hygiene supplies are also reported to be critically lacking.

The fire began at 3 P.M. on March 22nd, and spread quickly in camps 8W, 9, 10 and 8E located in the Balukhali Kutupalong area housing Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The fire burned down the IOM Primary Healthcare Clinic, MSF clinic and Turkish hospital. FH is also currently collaborating with various partner organizations in the camps to determine if FH will have any future role in meeting health needs in Camp 9, due to loss of health care infrastructure.

In partnership with Medical Teams International, Food for the Hungry has been operating primary health centers and health posts in Cox’s Bazar through their Joint Rohingya Response Program (JRRP) since October 2017. JRRP opened the first COVID-19 isolation and treatment center in the Cox’s Bazar camps in May 2020. Work in Bangladesh communities has also included community health worker training, to disseminate health and hygiene messaging (including COVID-19 prevention and detection) throughout the camps. In 2020, Community Health Workers made over 250,000 visits to 11,692 households.

Media Contact

Yulu Public Relations

fh@yulupr.com

About Food for the Hungry

Food for the Hungry (FH) is a Christian humanitarian organization ending all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. For 50 years, FH has been working to respond to human suffering and graduate communities from extreme poverty into self-sustainability within a decade. By creating context-specific solutions in education, agriculture, health, livelihood, clean water, and disaster risk reduction, the nonprofit focuses on transformational development, investing in children as the key to lift entire communities out of poverty. With 98% of staff working in their country of origin, FH works side by side with local leaders, churches, and families to implement innovative solutions. The organization currently serves more than 5.3 million people in over 20 countries worldwide. For more information, follow FH on Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.fh.org