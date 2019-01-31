Flying News: Rohingya Response Rumour Tracking - Issue #03 December 2018 [EN/BN]

Welcome to the third issue of Flying News Rumour Tracking Bulletin. The Flying News bulletin captures rumours and perceptions of the Rohingya population to eliminate information gaps between humanitarian agencies and refugees. By providing field staff and volunteers with current rumours and basic facts to answer them, the Flying News Bulletin aims to create a better understanding of the needs of the Rohingya and helps answer rumours before they can do any harm. ‘Bala-Bura’

Issue #3 focuses on rumors, misinformation, questions and concerns about food distribution, which is a very frequent topic among the refugees.

The rumours and issues presented here were collected by field staff and volunteers from Internews using KOBO Toolbox, based on their face-to-face conversations with 2,305 people between August 01, 2018 and December 5, 2018 from 8 different camps. The selection was done on the basis of prevalence and relevance and is based on the past four months of data. However, to highlight the most recent concerns, all the following feedbacks were expressed from November 01, 2018 to December 6, 2018.