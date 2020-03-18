Flying News about the Corona Virus

Introduction

With the onset of behavioural change messaging to the COVID-19, or more commonly referred to as Coronavirus, IOM and ACAPS have begun to gather and analyse information on the perceptions, rumours, and information being circulated among Rohingya within the camps. The following contains an overview to date of information IOM has collected on the Rohingya’s perception of the growing international pandemic related to Coronavirus. Flying News is a term the Rohingya use to refer to rumours and rapidly spreading gossip. This report will be updated periodically as more consultations with Rohingya community’s on perceptions of the Coronavirus. This version is was released on 17th March, 2020.

News of the virus has spread quickly throughout the camps and already the virus has been jokingly referred to as “moronavirus” (ie dying-virus in Rohingya) because of the severity surrounding it. The global reaction to the threat has generally increased the perception of the severity of the illness and the threat it poses to the Rohingya. However, there is a widespread lack of clarity on specifics related to the illness. The general view of the virus is that it is spreading rapidly and that actions taken by foreign governments have increased the perception that the coronavirus is a serious threat to Rohingya in the camps.

Information in this report reflects the findings of nine initial focus group discussions (FGDs) that captured some perception of the Rohingya concerning the first messaging. This information was mostly capture by IOM Communicating with Communities (CwC) and, to a lesser extent, Site Management (SM) staff. Further information will be added to this report next week as IOM’s CwC volunteers conduct focused consultations across the camps. The below should not be read as a definitive or comprehensive account of the Rohingya’s perceptions on Coronavirus, and it is likely to adapt as the circumstances change and as more consultations are conducted.

Key Findings & Recommendations