Floods in Assam, India and Bangladesh: Singapore Red Cross Lends Support to Relief and Recovery Efforts

Singapore, 1 July - In response to the recent climate emergencies in Assam, India and Bangladesh, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is pledging SGD $100,000 in humanitarian aid (SGD $50,000 respectively) to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), to support ongoing relief efforts. SRC’s contribution will directly support the humanitarian response by IRCS and BDRCS, in immediate relief and future recovery operations.

Singapore Red Cross Secretary General/CEO Mr Benjamin William said, “We are gravely concerned about the safety and well-being of those affected. Millions have been displaced due to the unprecedented rainfall and flooding, as the monsoon storms continue to trigger landslides, submerge homes and destroy crops. We will work with our partners to ensure our immediate aid is channeled to where it is most needed.”

The IRCS and BDRCS have response teams and volunteers assisting with the evacuation and immediate needs of the affected communities, in the provision of safe drinking water, shelter, health services, and distribution of relief items such as food items, tarpaulins, household kits and hygiene kits, in addition to conducting needs assessments on the ground. SRC remains in close contact with BDRCS and IRCS to monitor the situation and see what more can be done.

Bangladesh and India have seen torrential rains since mid June due to the monsoon season. Flood waters have inundated many parts of Bangladesh, submerging areas that share borders with the Indian state of Meghalaya after weeks of intense rain. In Bangladesh, the floods have affected over 7 million people. Over 481,827 people have been displaced and fled to relief camps, and 101 people have died from the floods. In Assam, India, the floods have affected over 4.5 million people. Over 270,000 people have been displaced and fled to relief camps, and 135 people have died from the floods.