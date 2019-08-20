20 Aug 2019

Flooded communities in Bangladesh receive life-saving aid

Report
from Humanitarian Coalition
Published on 20 Aug 2019

This year’s monsoon rains have been particularly plentiful across parts of India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Since July 9, an estimated 5 million people have been affected by flooding in Bangladesh alone. The Humanitarian Coalition, through member agency Islamic Relief Canada and with support from the Canadian government, is responding to the most pressing needs of isolated populations in the Jamalpur district of northern Bangladesh, accessible only by boat.

Flooding in Jamalpur has forced hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes. Crops have been swamped and sanitation facilities and water systems have been contaminated. People reliant on agriculture and fishing have lost not only their homes and household goods, but their livelihoods.

Islamic Relief has been working in this area of Bangladesh for 28 years, and was quick to respond to the immediate survival needs of flood-affected families. They have distributed emergency latrine kits to ensure basic sanitation while they construct proper washroom facilities. They are also providing dignity kits, containing basic hygiene products, to women and girls. In order to help families meet their own basic needs, and start to rebuild their lives, IRC is also providing multi-purpose cash grants.

“This year’s flooding has been devastating and has had a significant impact on people’s livelihoods. Islamic Relief is committed to keeping people safe and helping families get back on their feet,” says Jakir Hossain, Technical Coordinator for Islamic Relief in Bangladesh.

“We are grateful that our participation in the Humanitarian Coalition and the support of the Government of Canada make this possible,” says, Zaid Al-Rawni, CEO of Islamic Relief Canada.

In the case of humanitarian crises that affect a relatively small population or receive limited media attention, such as the flooding in Bangladesh, Global Affairs Canada supports the Humanitarian Coalition’s response through the Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund (CHAF). CHAF funding has so far enabled life-saving assistance to people affected by some 50 disasters in 31 countries.

