Flash Update #7 on Monsoon Response of 08 September 2022, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Since 6 June 2022, Cox’s Bazar has experienced over 818mm of rainfall, with 51mm of rainfall on 6 September alone.

Rains are expected in the weeks ahead.

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFI): Since the beginning of the heavy rains this year (15 May) emergency shelter assistance has been provided following damages from monsoon rains, winds, and storms. Following technical assessment, a total of 17,145 (1,350 families in the weeks between 25 August – 6 September) affected families were provided with materials including bamboo, tarpaulins, rope, and jute bags to assist with shelter repair. Out of those, 1,234 extremely vulnerable families were provided with additional assistance of home deliveries of shelter materials and/or received labour support to repair their shelters.

Protection: 377 individuals were identified in need of support and referred for further specialised services including site management, site development, WASH, NFI, and shelter repair in landslide prone area. 21,623 individuals have been reached with awareness messages on protection risks including for emergency preparedness and response.