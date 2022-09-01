Flash Update #6 on Monsoon Response of 25 August 2022, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Since 6 June 2022, Cox’s Bazar has experienced over 760mm of rainfall. Rains are expected in the weeks ahead.

59,611 refugees affected

349 refugees displaced

1 refugee fatality*

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFI): Since the beginning of the heavy rains this year (15 May) emergency shelter assistance has been provided following damages from monsoon rains, winds, and storms. Following technical assessment, a total of 15,406 (1,227 families in the week 12 -25 August) affected families were provided with materials including bamboo, tarpaulins, rope, and jute bags to assist with shelter repair. Out of those, 1,200 extremely vulnerable families were provided with additional assistance of home deliveries of shelter materials and/or received labour support to repair their shelters.

5,665 refugee shelters were partially moderately damaged

4,267 refugee shelters were partially severely damaged

5,726 refugee shelters were majorly damaged

108 refugee shelters were completely destroyed

Protection: 299 individuals were identified in need of support and referred for further specialised services including site management, site development, WASH, NFI, and shelter repair in land slide prone area. 16,867 individuals have been reached with awareness messages on protection risks including for emergency preparedness and response.

• Education: Due to rain and storm surge in the period 12-25 August, one Learning Centre in Camp 14 was partially damaged with repairs being planned. All 105 affected learners were shifted to nearby centres and classes have continued. Another seven Learning Centres in Camp 24 were affected by rain, but classes are continuing smoothly