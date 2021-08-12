Flash Update #4 on Monsoon Response of 11 August 2021, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Since 27 July, heavy monsoon rains have been lashing Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh leading to flash floods, waterlogging and landslides across the Rohingya refugee camp and surrounding Bangladeshi communities. Rains have also impacted segments of the highway leading to the camps. Between the period 27 July-10 August 2021, the total rainfall has been approximately 957mm in Cox’s Bazar. Light to medium rainfall is expected in the week ahead.

80,912 refugees affected

25,281 refugees displaced

8 refugee fatalities (5 due to landslides, 2 due to drowning, 1 due to an accident in a well)

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

 Site Management and Site Development: 400 monsoon-related incidents have been recorded in the camps during 26 July-8 August. More than half were related to windstorm, while others largely consisted of flooding and slope failures. The assessment of camp infrastructure damaged by the recent heavy rains, including those that underwent urgent repairs, is complete. 1,111 bridges, 65,136 metres of access roads /pathways, 5,096 metres of stairs, 18,406 square metres of slopes requiring stabilization and 6,727 metres of drainage which need repairs were assessed through this exercise.

 Shelter/Non-Food Items: Of the 8,695 damaged shelters, 6,796 were assisted with emergency shelter kits while 1,899 were not eligible for assistance. Many of the shelters were damaged by windstorm while others were impacted by landslides and flooding. Refugees continue to be provided with materials (bamboo, tarpaulins, rope, jute bags) to help with shelter repairs according to the level of damage.

 Health: All health service points are now functional. 12 mobile medical teams remain on standby to respond, if needed.

 Food: Rapid food assistance continues to be provided to affected families. 5,753 households received fortified biscuits, 140,717 cooked meals have been distributed, and 122 households benefitted from a one-off distribution of dry food rations in 31 camps. In the host communities, 552 cartons of fortified biscuits and 13,120 cooked meals were delivered in Government evacuation centres across 14 locations in the Teknaf Upazila. Cooked meals were complemented at evacuation centres with dry snacks.

 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): In the camps, some 2,739,800 Aqua Tabs have been distributed to supplement available chlorinated networks as well as 16,478 water containers. Soap has been distributed to 43,387 households. In the host communities, 464 tube wells, 826 latrines and 112 bathing spaces contaminated by the monsoons have been disinfected, while 5,000 Aqua Tabs were distributed to 500 families. Volunteers continue to promote good hygiene practices in the camps and host communities, to mitigate the risk of water borne diseases.

 Protection including Child Protection and Gender-Based Violence (GBV): Protection response teams, including refugee volunteers, have reached 8,638 individuals across 32 camps, through assistance to vulnerable individuals, counselling and psychological first aid, and support to persons with disabilities Over 6,200 refugees, mainly women and girls, have been reached by volunteers through door to door awareness raising sessions on gender-based violence issues while 5,226 women and adolescent girls have received dignity kits. 644 refugees, mostly women, identified as particularly vulnerable were provided safe shelter, referred to mental health and psychosocial support services or provided with food and non-food items. Based on assessed needs, 3,345 items