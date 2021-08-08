Flash Update #3 on Monsoon Response of 5 August 2021, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

Site Management and Site Development: During 2 and 3 August alone, 39 incidents such as flooding, slope failure and windstorms impacted 901 households (3,894 individuals). Drains continued to be cleared and desilting and damage assessment and repairs of camp facilities are an ongoing process. Since July 27, 884 meters of stairs, 266 meters of drainage and 1,651 meters of pathways have been repaired or reconstructed. In addition, 884 metres of stairs, 266 metres of drainage and 1.651 metres of pathways have been repaired, and slope stabilization covering 1,924 meters of land is complete.

Shelter/Non-Food Items: Of the 6,334 damaged shelters, 4,941 were assisted with emergency shelter kits while 1,393 were not eligible for the assistance. The majority of shelters were partially damaged (roofs and walls blown away) or severely damage (structural bamboo posts and/or beams damaged or missing). Two shelters were destroyed in landslides. Refugees were provided with emergency shelter kits, each tailored in relation to the damage (bamboo, tarpaulins, rope, jute bags). The assessment of flooded shelters remains on hold until water levels subside.

Health: Currently five health service points across the affected camps are closed due to flooding while others remain operational. Mobile medical teams are covering these gaps and additional needs.

Food: As of 4 August, a total of 5,624 households received fortified biscuits, 125,192 cooked meals have been distributed, and 12 households benefitted from a one-off distribution of dry food rations in 30 camps. In the host communities, 552 cartons of fortified biscuits and 13,120 cooked meals were delivered in Government evacuation centres in 14 locations in Teknaf. Cooked meals were complemented at evacuation centres with dry snacks

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): 4,142 latrines, 1,461 bathing cubicles, 726 tube wells and 198 tap stands have been damaged or contaminated. 31 Faecal Sludge Treatment Plans (FSTPS) have been affected throughout all camps. Up to 2,082,440 Aqua Tabs have been distributed to supplement the available chlorinated networks along with 7,836 water containers. Soap has been distributed to 38,791 (total 40,521) households.

Support is being provided to the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) to identify the impact of monsoon related incidents on the WASH infrastructure in the host communities.

Protection including Child Protection and Gender-Based Violence (GBV): Community outreach members conducted 3,049 protection emergency awareness sessions on monsoon risks reaching 4,762 refugees and 740 home visits and monitoring assessments for 1,930 refugees ensuring timely referrals of and assistance to the most vulnerable. Specialized support reached 2,175 individuals living with disabilities in 11 camps including psychological first aid, rehabilitation and the provision of assistive devices. Meanwhile 520 refugee volunteers conducted door to door awareness raising sessions on gender-based violence issues while 3,355 women and adolescent girls received dignity kits and more are planned for the coming days. 483 refugees, mostly women and girls, received psychological first aid and psychological support services. Between 1- 4 August, child protection related messages reached 2,011 children and 1,856 caregivers. 2,784 children received psychosocial support and psychological first aid. Currently 16 children are staying in community-based alternative care as families reconstruct their shelters. 51 children were reunified with their families. Meanwhile, 275 community-based child protection groups, consisting of refugees, continue to play a vital role in the prevention and response through messaging, working with caregivers and children and respond to child protection risks.

Communication with Communities: New key messages have been developed on food, nutrition, general protection and shelter/ NFI services and shared through radio broadcasts, miking, community mobilization through religious leaders.

Education: Five learning centres are being used for temporarily shelter affected refugees.

Nutrition: Nutrition services continue to function in the camps, within COVID-19 restrictions.

Logistics: Transportation services remain on standby. Storage space is available at Madhuchara and Teknaf Logistics Hubs, as well as a contingency stock of equipment such as generators, mobile storage units, prefabs, and ablution units. Physical access constraints continue to be updated in Logistics Information Exchange (LOG IE).