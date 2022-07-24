Flash Update #3 on Monsoon Response of 14 July 2022, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Since 6 June 2022, Cox’s Bazar has experienced over 434 mm of rainfall. Rains are expected in the weeks ahead.

36,966

refugees affected

199

refugees displaced

1

refugee fatality*

*1 due to drowning

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

3,338

refugee shelters were partially moderately damaged

2,855

refugee shelters were partially severely damaged

4,275

refugee shelters were majorly damaged

61

refugee shelters were completely destroyed

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Immediate repairs have been conducted to 305 latrines, 158 bathing cubicles, 2 water tanks, 4 faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs), 30 handpump tube wells, 1 dam (water reservoir) and 2 solid waste management (SWM) sites throughout all the camps. Hygiene promotion activities are ongoing.

Protection including Child Protection (CP) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV): As immediate response, 1,715 dignity kits were distributed to women and girls and 12,543 were prepositioned for women and girls both in the camps and host community. GBVSS partners conducted awareness sessions and disseminated key messages on disaster risk reduction, COVID-19, malaria, monsoon preparedness, Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), trafficking, GBV and gender role. A total of 18,888 female and 9,822 male community members were reached and 572 volunteers were engaged in these awareness activities.

Communication with Communities (CwC): Communities received targeted messages on monsoon preparedness (on landslide, flood, lightening, drowning prevention, etc.) through Inter-Personal Communication (IPC) sessions, Talim sessions, group meetings, loudspeaker messaging, and community consultation in the camps. Common Feedback Platform and other feedback mechanisms operated by CwC partners are functional. CwC Info Hubs are providing information on issues requested by the communities.