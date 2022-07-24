Flash Update #3 on Monsoon Response of 14 July 2022, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Since 6 June 2022, Cox’s Bazar has experienced over 434 mm of rainfall. Rains are expected in the weeks ahead.
36,966
refugees affected
199
refugees displaced
1
refugee fatality*
*1 due to drowning
IMMEDIATE RESPONSE
- Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFI): Since 15 May, a total of 10,249 (409 families during 1-14 July) affected families have been provided with materials including bamboo, tarpaulins, rope and jute bags to assist with shelter repair. Of these, 918 extremely vulnerable families were provided with additional assistance such as home deliveries of shelter materials and/or received labor support to repair their shelters.
3,338
refugee shelters were partially moderately damaged
2,855
refugee shelters were partially severely damaged
4,275
refugee shelters were majorly damaged
61
refugee shelters were completely destroyed
Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Immediate repairs have been conducted to 305 latrines, 158 bathing cubicles, 2 water tanks, 4 faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs), 30 handpump tube wells, 1 dam (water reservoir) and 2 solid waste management (SWM) sites throughout all the camps. Hygiene promotion activities are ongoing.
Protection including Child Protection (CP) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV): As immediate response, 1,715 dignity kits were distributed to women and girls and 12,543 were prepositioned for women and girls both in the camps and host community. GBVSS partners conducted awareness sessions and disseminated key messages on disaster risk reduction, COVID-19, malaria, monsoon preparedness, Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), trafficking, GBV and gender role. A total of 18,888 female and 9,822 male community members were reached and 572 volunteers were engaged in these awareness activities.
Communication with Communities (CwC): Communities received targeted messages on monsoon preparedness (on landslide, flood, lightening, drowning prevention, etc.) through Inter-Personal Communication (IPC) sessions, Talim sessions, group meetings, loudspeaker messaging, and community consultation in the camps. Common Feedback Platform and other feedback mechanisms operated by CwC partners are functional. CwC Info Hubs are providing information on issues requested by the communities.
Education: Between 1-14 July, four learning centres in Camp 11, 12, and 14 have been slightly damaged due to rain and storm surge. The roofs of these learning centres were partially damaged, and the implementing partner is planning the repairs. No learners have been affected.
IMMEDIATE NEEDS
Refugees mentioned mosquito nets, menstrual hygiene management kits, dignity kits, and umbrellas as immediate needs. The Dignity Task Team will discuss with partners for possibility of distributing these items. Capacity building with the community volunteers on GBV prevention has been also emphasized.
Communities are requesting additional information and continual updates on monsoon preparedness, as well as assistance and material aid to cope with the monsoon and other associated risks.