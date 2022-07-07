Flash Update #2 on Monsoon Response of 30 June 2022, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

(Report reflects cumulative information since 17 June unless otherwise specified)

Between 17-30 June 2022, Cox’s Bazar has experienced over 186 mm of rainfall – with 83 mm on 21 June alone.

Rains are expected to continue in the weeks ahead.

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

• Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFI): From 15 May to 28 June, emergency shelter repair assistance was provided to 9,426 families (including bamboo, tarpaulins, rope and jute bags). Of these, 887 extremely vulnerable families were provided with additional assistance such as home deliveries of shelter materials and/or labour support to repair their shelters.

• Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Immediate repairs have been conducted to 207 latrines, 95 bathing cubicles, 2 faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs), 17 handpump tube wells, 1 dam (water reservoir) and 2 solid waste management (SWM) sites throughout all the camps. Hygiene promotion activities are ongoing.

• Protection including Child Protection (CP) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV): On 26 June, a 2-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Camp 24. The accumulation of rains has made the ponds riskier for children. CP focal points are following up with Site Management and Site Development (SMSD) and Shelter/NFI Sectors to re-check all pond fences in the camps which had been damaged by rain and wind. CP focal points have coordinated with other Sector focal points in reunifying 9 children in the past 2 weeks. Two GBV safe spaces in camps 19 and 9 were damaged during the monsoon and are under repair. GBV Sub-Sector partners reported needs for NFI and dignity kits, sanitary napkins, medicine, etc. Immediate response included GBV response services, rescues during flooding and landslides, and outreach and messaging on disaster risk reduction.

• Communication with Communities (CwC): CwC Working Group has been sharing key messages and Information, Education & Communication (IEC) materials on landslide, flood, lightening, drowning prevention, etc. through multiple communication means. The Common Feedback Platform and other feedback mechanisms operated by CwC partners are functional. CwC Info Hubs are providing information to communities. CwC partner agencies and volunteers are raising awareness on monsoon preparedness through Inter-Personal Communication (IPC) session, Talim session, group meeting, loudspeaker messaging (megaphone), and community consultation in the camps. Bangladesh Betar has developed radio programmes (Phone-in-Live, Magazine, PSA) on monsoon preparedness and disseminated them through their Radio Club sessions.

• Education: One learning centre in Camp 10 was heavily damaged and education activities shifted temporarily to home-based education for all the 80 learners. 180 learners received psychosocial support to ensure their wellbeing in Camps 7, 9, and 15, where the roofs of the learning facilities were leaking during classes. Fifty-four (including a heavily damaged one) learning facilities around the camps are under repair.

• Camp Protection focal points requested capacity building of Protection Emergency Response Unit (PERU) teams due to considerable turnover of PERU team members. Trainings will be provided on a regular basis to the PERU teams as part of the Protection Sector Coordination visits to the camps.

• There is a need for a greater focus on vulnerable people including elderly people, people living with disabilities, pregnant and post-natal women and unaccompanied minors. Partners continue to address the needs by raising awareness of GBV prevention, identifying and mitigating the risks, referring to other emergency life-saving services such as health, food, and shelter, and enhancing the capacity of community volunteers on basic GBV prevention and referral pathways as they are the first referral points and responders during emergency.