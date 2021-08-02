Flash Update #2 on Monsoon Response of 1 August 2021, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

Site Management and Site Development: 230 weather related incidents have been reported including floods, slope failures and windstorms affecting refugees. Rohingya and Bangladeshi volunteers are clearing drains, installing culverts and carrying out other infrastructure work to repair the camps and improve access.

Shelter/Non-Food Items: 6,148 refugee shelters have been damaged. Rapid technical assessments have been carried out for 1,462 shelters affected by windstorm. 1,060 shelters have been assisted with emergency shelter kits. Assessments for flooded shelters is on hold until the water levels subside.

584 refugee shelters were partially moderately damaged

188 refugee shelters were partially severely damaged

287 refugee shelters were fully damaged

1 refugee shelter was completely destroyed

• Health: Despite continuous rains and flooding, all health facilities in the camps are open, with doctors and paramedics on standby. 13 mobile medical teams are providing medical support to affected persons. All 12 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres remain functional.

• Food: Rapid food assistance continue to be provided to affected families. 3,913 households received fortified biscuits, 83,034 cooked meals have been distributed, and 12 households benefitted from a one-off distribution of dry food rations in 30 camps. In the host communities, 492 cartons of fortified biscuits and 9,522 cooked meals were delivered in Government evacuation centres in 13 locations in Teknaf Upazila. Cooked meals were complemented at evacuation centres with dry snacks.

• Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Around 700,000 AquaTabs for water treatment have been distributed to affected people alongside hygiene promotion messaging. 5,900 water containers were distributed to supplement chlorinated water networks. Soap was provided to 1,730 Rohingya households. So far, immediate repairs have been made to 870 latrines, 230 bathing spaces, six water networks, 150 tube wells, 17 tap stands, three solid waste management sites, and nine faecal sludge management sites in the camps. In the host communities, 300 jerry cans were distributed to affected people. 300 jerry cans were handed over to the Department of Public Health Engineering for distribution among affected people in the host communities.

• Protection including Child Protection and Gender-Based Violence (GBV): 53 Protection Emergency Response Units (PERU) teams have been operational in 32 camps with a network of 136 Rohingya volunteers sharing messages on key protection risks linked to the weather and identifying and responding to the needs of the most vulnerable refugees, including first aid to persons with reduced mobility. 8,511 individuals (33% minors, 52% adults, 15% elderly over the age of 60+), have been reached through this work so far, including 507 persons with disabilities. Volunteers, para-social workers, and case workers are also providing psychosocial support and psychological first aid to children and caregivers through household visits. The identification and immediate reunification of separated children is ongoing, and displaced children are using Child Protection facilities as temporary shelter. 1,152 dignity kits were distributed out of 18,174 dignity kits prepositioned. Volunteers and community mobilizers are carrying out awareness raising on GBV prevention alongside monsoon and COVID-19 in the camps and host communities. 12 out of 18 GBV safe spaces are functioning.