Flash Flood response by Start Fund Bangladesh provides critical support in Sylhet region

Start Fund Bangladesh disbursed about £1.12 million to its 8 member agencies as a result of 4 activated Start Fund Alerts. The fund supported to provide immediate needs of communities affected by historical flash flood that affected more than 7.2 million people of Bangladesh. The rapidness of the floods devastated the region, taking away communities' asset and means of livelihood. The devastation was so severe that the country lost all means of communication with Sunamganj district of Sylhet region for several days. According to experts, this was one of the largest flash floods the region experienced in 122 years.

The priority sectoral needs were identified as WASH, shelter, food security and livelihood, search and rescue. The member agencies and their partners with support from Start Fund Bangladesh supported more than 112,000 people in 5 districts of the country.

19611 HHs reached through multi-purpose cash grants

2985 students received education materials to continue their study

15277HHs reached through hygiene kit, dignity kit, and other WASH materials

2120 HHs received food and livelihood support

50% of the funds has been awarded to local and national member NGOs.

The communities were reached within 7-days of project initiation.

Read more about the response of Start Fund Bangladesh and its findings: https://startnetwork.org/resource/sfb-response-summary-b043

Start Fund Bangladesh is a member-led emergency pooled funding mechanism that provides funding within 72-hour of a crisis alert. Modelled after Start Network's successful Start Fund, Start Fund Bangladesh was established in 2017 with support from the UK Government.