Flash Flood in Northeastern Bangladesh (Sunamganj, Moulavibazar and Netrokona district), Briefing Note – 02/08/2022

General Overview of Crisis

An estimated 7.2 million people are affected by flash flood and water congestion in nine northeastern districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulavibazar, Habiganj, Kishorganj, and Netrokona, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh and Sherpur. More than 4 million affected people are in need humanitarian assistance. (Source: UN)

From report of 1 August, the water levels of rivers in the northeastern regions may rise in the next 48 hours rapidly due to heavy rainfall, according to the latest flood forecast. (Source: FFWC)

As of 31 July, 131 has died in the floods according to DGHS.

Two rounds of flood have caused extensive damage to roads and bridges in Sylhet division, disrupting road communication and causing suffering to people. (Source: News)

According to a joint estimate by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), a total of 1,600 kilometers of roads and have been damaged in this year's flooding in the Sylhet region, which is worth Tk 21 billion. (Source: News)

75,000 hectares of paddy and 30,000 hectares of other crops - including maize and vegetables critical to the population’s nutrition - have been damaged.

The rapid gender analysis conducted by the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group (GiHA) found that 60% of women have lost their income.

Recently, the Sunamganj district administration conducted a damage assessment in 11 upazilas. They estimated Tk 1,708.68 crore worth of destruction due to the floods till July 6. (Source: Newspaper)

The total loss in the livestock sector amounts to about 11.81 crore BDT, according to the District Livestock Office sources.

People of the haor region are in constant fear of high tide (afal) which can further increase the loss and damage faced by the people already affected by flash floods. (Source: Newspaper)

There is also risk of landslides occurring due to the continued rainfall making the soil loose and prone to landslide. There have been multiple reports of landslides in Juri upazilla of Moulavibazar and adjacent areas. (Source: Newspaper)