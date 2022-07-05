Flash Flood in Northeastern Bangladesh Start Fund Bangladesh Response Summary

Background

The northeastern part of Bangladesh has been devastated by a torrential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall in the upper streams of Surma, Kushiyara and other rivers of the Brahmanputra basin that linked to the northeastern part of the country. The flash flooding in the same region occurred in May 2022 in Sylhet and Sunamganj district, but a second wave of flash flood initiated due to heavy rainfall from 15 June primarily in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona district many areas were inundated. According to NAWG, 7.2 million people has been affected by the crisis and are in severe need of immediate food, water and cash support alongside shelter, protection and WASH support. Nation-wide SSC examination was halted until further notice. The areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj were out of reach for several days due to extreme flow of flood water, which led to further increasing the impact.