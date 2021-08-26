Flash Flood, 2021 Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban District - Coordinated Rapid Assessment (5th August, 2021)

Introduction

Monsoon season in Bangladesh is generally from June to October in Bangladesh. This year, both Cox's Bazar and parts of Bandarban districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall at beginning of monsoon.

During 25 – 19 July, these districts have received approximately 392 mm cumulative rainfall. This caused extensive flash floods, landslides and floods in the Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban district which impacted camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf where displaced Myanmar Rohingya refugees are living and host community across Cox’s Bazar and parts of Bandarban district. According ISCG as of 01 Aug 06 refugee died, 46545 refugees affected, 21000 refugees displaced, and 6418 shelters damaged. Likewise hundreds and thousands of people impacted in host community in all sub-districts of Cox’s Bazar and Lama, Alikadam,

Nakhongchori and Thachi sub-districts of Bandarban Districts. The water levels have increased by 12-15 feet from normal levels at the Sangu and Matamuhuri Rivers in Bandarban district affected homes, livelihoods, crop fields and infrastructures. A teenager died at Baishari union in Naikhongchhari upazila due to landslide and two locals also died in landslides in Maheshkhali and Teknaf, police sources said.

An informal coordinated rapid assessment is jointly planned by Care, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Caritas Bangladesh (CB) and Save the Children being conducted during 3-4 Aug, in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

This rapid assessment attempts to capture preliminary impact of floods and flash floods in host community areas in Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban district, to identify their immediate and priority response and recovery needs from this shocks and sudden crisis. Assessment captured quantitative impact of situation by compiling D-form and SoS form collected from affected Upazila of Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban district and the field team conducted quick consultations with the affected population and key stakeholders to understand disruption, distress and sufferings as well as needs and priorities of affected population.