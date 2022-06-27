Five Years report on Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response 2017 - 2022

The influx of more than 740,000 Rohingya people who fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh starting in 2017 due to atrocities and human rights abuses has led to a major crisis and has become the largest response globally. Supporting the resilience of these stateless people remains World Vision’s top priority over these years. Although their lives in the camps are stable now, Rohingya children, including women and girls still face the risk of abuse, neglect and exploitation, as well as physical danger and disease. World Vision Bangladesh’s goal is to help prevent such abuses, while protecting and promoting children’s rights. This is foundational to our long-term strategy to improve the well-being of both the Rohingya and Host community families.

Back in 1991 during the Rohingya influx to Bangladesh, World Vision provided them with food, medicine, housing materials, and education school supplies and since 2017 after the influx, World Vision has reached 584,724 Rohingya people providing them life-saving humanitarian assistance including food distribution, nutrition, WASH, child protection, addressing Gender-based violence, COVID-19 awareness and many more were covered across 34 camps. World Vision is also supporting Self-reliance opportunities and advocating for their sustainable return and reintegration into Myanmar.

Due to the Rohingya influx into Bangladesh, nearly 1.2 million people in host communities have been affected and have become more vulnerable and this created tension between the Rohingya and the Host community. To ease the tension, World Vision Bangladesh significantly implemented development projects in many Upazilas such as Teknaf, Ukhiya and Moheshkhali and thanks to USAID for their generous grant of 18 million US$ invested in the Emergency Food Security program which created a great impact among 5,229 beneficiaries.

We are very grateful to our generous Donors-WFP, UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM, FAO, UN Women, UNOPS, UNDP, KOICA, Japan Platform, StartFund, FCDO, USAID and World Vision Support Offices for their great support which enabled us to innovate, adapt and deliver cost-effective services to the Rohingya and Host community.

Greatly appreciate the Government of Bangladesh especially Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), Deputy Commissioner (DC) at Cox’s and the local administration officials at Upazilas for their tremendous support extended to World Vision in implementing the programs.

Also, we are immensely proud of our resilient and dedicated team members, especially the front-line staff who relentlessly work six days a week to assist refugee children and families.

No doubt, the Rohingya people would like to return to Myanmar, but not without their rights guaranteed. Though the hope seems very bleak, World Vision Bangladesh will continue to stand with Rohingya families, advocating for their rights while providing protection and life-sustaining services continually and supporting them with Resilience for a better tomorrow.